ABQ Summerfest kicks off at one of the city’s largest parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Summerfest event began on Saturday. There was no shortage of local favorites from food trucks, to local performers and vendors at North Domino Baca Park.

Since last year’s event had to be canceled due to COVID-19, many of Albuquerque’s residents were ready to celebrate this year. Many were excited to feel like they’re part of the community again. “Events like this instill a sense of community and that we’re all in this together. I think everyone’s been so separated through COVID and I think everyone’s really hungry to just be together at an event,” said attendee David Sanders.

The family-friendly event is free to the public and featured a microbrew garden with eight different local brewers to choose from. Bands like Reviva and Black Pearl Band NM played on two stages. “It’s good to see all the families again. I think it’s really important. People need to be with each other I think the lockdown did a lot of harm and I just hope we don’t have to do it again,” another attendee said.

There were a number of children’s activities put on by the parks and recreation department, and many of the event attendees were enjoying picnics in the park. “My kids will be excited to explore the jumpers, get face paintings, and all that good stuff. And we’ve got the vendors out there so we’ll try new food maybe,” said Marissa Tafoya of Albuquerque.

This is the first of three consecutive Saturday events. Next week’s event will be held in Nob Hill. For a full list of events and activities, visit the city’s website to learn more.