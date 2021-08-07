ABQ Summerfest continues in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque locals enjoyed the second week of Albuquerque’s Summerfest on Saturday in Nob Hill. Central Avenue was completely closed from Girard to Carlisle to allow families to enjoy the food, vendors, and music.

There were three stages set up along Central, each with different bands performing throughout the evening. Food trucks were staged throughout the block, along with an exhibit of restored classical cars, lowriders, and show cars.





Attendees were excited to have an event in town that brought members of the community together. “I just wanted to get out, and I like to dance so if there’s dance music, I’ll be one of the first people on the dance floor,” attendee Molly said. “It’s just good for the community to get readjusted to post-COVID so to speak, and for us to get the opportunity to mingle with each other. It can’t hurt for people to just get out and enjoy the weather, walk up and down the avenue. Route 66 is the ‘happening’ place.”

This weekend’s big push was supporting local, as the event drew crowds through many of the businesses in Nob Hill. Patti Klaus, the owner of Chocolate Dude, said she’s grateful that Summerfest is back at full capacity. “Especially since COVID, I’m very thankful that it’s come back and is bringing a lot more life back to the neighborhood. It was pretty sad there for a minute. But it does impact small businesses very much, so we’re very grateful to have it come back,” Klaus said.

Another attendee said it was important to her that the community support local businesses. “I came out to enjoy the music, and the food trucks, and just get out. It’s nice to get out and definitely support all the local businesses out here that have been suffering during the pandemic,” Tamra said.

Next Saturday will be the final weekend of Summerfest, and it will be held at the Ventana Ranch Community Park. Expect an artisan market, microbrew garden, food trucks, and more music.