ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is partnering with Papa Murphy’s for rider appreciation day. The city is able to give back and say ‘thank you’ to its passengers and recruit new people to try it out.

Tuesday, October 24, members of the ABQ Ride staff and Transit Advisory Board will be riding on bus routes throughout the city and distributing coupons for a free pizza at one of four Papa Murphy’s locations. ABQ Ride is encouraging new people to try out public transportation and experience the benefits. The Transit Advisory Board is also looking for four people to join.

For more information on the transit advisory board, click here. For a details on bus routes and schedules click here. Customers can also download the free Transit App.