ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is currently hiring for several positions, including positions other than bus drivers. ABQ RIDE says they have positions available including bus driver, mechanics, IT and finance analysts.

ABQ RIDE’s new training division will get new hires up to speed quickly. ABQ RIDE says bus drivers can earn up to $19.59 per hour while mechanics start at $21.30 per hour. The hiring bonus for ABQ has also increased to $2,500. Any new hires will have the opportunity to grow within the department and potentially work their way up to supervisor, managers and other leadership positions.

For more information on the jobs available with ABQ ride and to apply for any openings, click here.