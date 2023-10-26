ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a successful hiring event earlier in October, ABQ Ride is hosting a second hiring fair. The fair is being held October 27, at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and ABQ Ride will have HR and other staff on hand to help with applications and on-site interviews. The hiring event will have facility tours, hands-on bus demonstrations, and Q&A sessions with current employees. ABQ Ride is looking to hire drivers, vehicle maintenance positions and more. Employees have the ability to grow within the department and work their way up to supervisor and manager positions. A Commercial Driver’s License isn’t necessary prior to applying for a position. Training will be provided if an applicant is hired.

For more information on ABQ Ride, click here.