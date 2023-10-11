ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride strives to be the first choice in transportation around Albuquerque. Now, the department is hosting a hiring fair Tuesday, October 17, from 10 a.m. – 3p.m. at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility.

The event is free and ABQ Ride will have HR and other staff on hand to help with applications and on-site interviews. People will get the chance to take a facility tour and get a hands-on bus demonstration. The department’s new training division quickly gets new hires prepared for the job. ABQ Ride is looking to hire drivers, vehicle maintenance positions and more. Employees have the ability to grow within the department and work their way up to supervisor and manager positions. For more information on ABQ Ride, click here.