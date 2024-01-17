ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is hosting its first hiring event of the year in partnership with APD and the city metro security division. The fair will be Friday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility.

ABQ RIDE hopes to increase staff and safety and will be hiring drivers, security officers mechanics and more. ABQ RIDE hosted two job fairs in October 2023 and gave out over 70 conditional job offers over the course of those two events. ABQ says it is currently at a 34% vacancy rate and is looking to fill positions, while metro security is looking to fill open transit safety officer positions.

Anyone coming to the job fair is asked to bring an ID and proof of education. There will be staff on site to assist with the application process and job seekers may end up leaving the hiring event with a conditional job offer. For more information, click here.