ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 20 years the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools to bring reading tutors to Title I schools. The program ABQ Reads boosts kindergarten and first grade literacy skills in these schools.

ABQ Reads is looking for volunteers to help with the program. Volunteers spend 90 minutes each week with their students and follow a lesson plan that is already written by a teacher, so no experience is necessary. To qualify as a tutor, volunteers must pass a background check and attend a training session. For more information and to apply as a volunteer, click here.