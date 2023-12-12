NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – ABQ Foster Kitten Coalition is teaming with local businesses to support homeless animals around Albuquerque with a holiday pet adoption event at Lapis Room in Old Town.

The event will be December 16, from 12-4 p.m. The public is invited to browse the local shops in Old Town and check out some of the animals in need of a home and possible even adopt one. There will also be live music and a tattoo artists at the event for people to enjoy. All proceeds from the event will go towards the city of Albuquerque Animal Welfare department. For more information, click here.