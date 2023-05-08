ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular summer concert series at the zoo and aquarium garden is once again back for 2023. This year, the lineup includes so-called ‘Green Chile Gumbo’ Blues, sounds from the Ozarks, and multi-national alternative artists.

This season, there will be nine concerts, the BioPark says. The shows will be Thursdays and Fridays.

At the zoo, the lineup is:

Zoo gates open at 6:00 p.m. each night for the shows. The Cottonwood Café and most zoo exhibits will be open. But the Penguin Chill exhibit will be closed.

At the BioPark’s aquarium garden, the lineup is:

The aquarium, BUGarium, and Heritage Farm will be closed during performances. But the Shark Reef Café will be open to serve dinner.

For both zoo and aquarium concerts, guests can bring chairs, coolers, and picnics. But don’t bring glass, alcohol, sports equipment, or canopies.

Tickets for the concert series can be bought online. Zoo music tickets cost $17 for adults and $8.50 for seniors 65+ and kids age 3-12.

Tickets for the aquarium garden concerts can also be bought online. They cost $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.