ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a sensory friendly night Saturday, October 21 at the aquarium from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The event is in collaboration with Autism+, a program at the UNM Center for Development and Disability. Tickets are limited and will be $5 per ticket. Guests can enjoy a sensory friendly map, special crafts and activities and a a quiet room. There will be a sensory friendly kit that guests can check out and giveaways that give people a chance to win. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.