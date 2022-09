ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is hosting an open house event for teachers on September 10. Teachers will learn more about the “Discover the Biopark” program, meet with the zoo’s education ambassadors, and discuss education experiences available at the Biopark for their classes.

Teachers and one guest can get in for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All they need is a current school lD.