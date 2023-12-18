ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique mural at Albuquerque High School gives students and staff a creative way to experience New Mexico’s rich culture and history. Just beyond the front doors of Albuquerque High School vibrant colors are carefully splashed on the walls. The masterpiece created by artist Francisco Lefebre has been greeting students, teachers, and visitors since 1975. “I had just gotten back from Mexico City where I had been in a master program in mural art and painting and so I had an opportunity to try my trade out,” said Lefebre.

If you look closely enough, you’ll see much more than just pretty paint on a wall. This unique work of art tells the important story of the Land of Enchantment. “We have people like Padre Martinez and Dona Tule. From the Native Americans we have Manuelito with the Navajos, Cochise with the Comanche and Geronimo with the Apache,” said Lefebre.

For nearly fifty years, the artistic depiction of New Mexico’s rich history has become a symbol of what it means to be a bulldog. “It was a very important part of the memories of many of our alumni and of course, some of our students talk about the representation of the different cultures in that mural and how it was important for our community,” said Cesar Hernandez, Albuquerque High School Principal.

Now the school has invited Lefebre back to add to his piece, which includes historic moments like 9/11 and the pandemic. Lefebre said his artwork is meant to spark conversation. “This type of mural is a visual dialog and so you have to be able to look at the mural and have a dialog with it,” said Lefebre.

Lefebre will begin working on the final part of the mural in January.