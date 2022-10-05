ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night’s Cibola freshman football game was a special one for Derek Barreras. Derek, who has down syndrome, is a big football fan and always wanted to score a touchdown.
Barreras finally got his opportunity on Tuesday night when he took the opening handoff of the game for a 45 yard touchdown. It is a moment that he will always remember.
“It was amazing. For it to be my first time here, I was pretty nervous. Now I’m here and got a touchdown. Simple.”
Barreras said that he is a big Las Vegas Raiders fan, and his favorite football player is Derek Carr.