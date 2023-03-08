ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is being created through a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

Since Expo New Mexico is in the heart of Albuquerque’s International District, Artful Life worked with a team of teenagers ages 15 to 19 to create a mural design informed by the perspectives of residents. The City of Albuquerque says, “The mural project is designed to promote the City’s Vision Zero initiative, which is working toward eliminating traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility, and transportation for all.”

EXPO New Mexico mural designed by Andrew Fearnside | Courtesy of Artful Life

Throughout the painting process, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane of Lousiana Boulevard heading south will be closed between Copper Avenue and Central Avenue. The two ABQ Ride bus stops at Copper and Domingo and Louisiana will also be closed during the painting activity.