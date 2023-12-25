NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Just like that, 2023 is over. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming of the year. Below is a list of KRQE’s Good News stories from the past year.
1. Corrales physicist recalls his time working with Robert Oppenheimer
The blockbuster movie 'Oppenheimer' has brought a lot of attention to New Mexico. After Robert Oppenheimer left Los Alamos, he would head to Princeton to be the director of the Institute for Advanced Study. It's where he would help bring together intellectuals including local physicist Jacob Kuriyan who now lives in Corrales.
2. Albuquerque native wins prestigious food award for his book on bread
An Albuquerque native who had already made his mark in the tech world now finds himself atop a different after being awarded one of the most prestigious awards in the world of food.
3. Learn to Skate program expands in Santa Fe, helping kids with disabilities
A Santa Fe family is helping kids with disabilities get involved in ice skating, by donating thousands of dollars to a local skating club. Natalia Henry fell in love with ice skating at a young age, changing her life.
4. Holloman Air Force Base tests new robotic dogs
Holloman Air Force Base is testing out new four-legged technology. The base has two new robotic dogs that will work alongside their service members.
5. Program helps people with disabilities get farming experience
A new program is helping people with disabilities get experience in farming and hoping to solve a nationwide shortage. AgrAbility is aimed at giving young adults with disabilities hands-on experience in farming.
6. Rio Rancho mayor shares passion for cooking with community
From serving the city to serving up dessert: One New Mexico mayor is giving back to his community using his talents as a chef.
7. From Madrid to Hollywood: Hats made by New Mexico man seen on screen
A New Mexico hat maker is gaining quite a celebrity following by creating hand-made hats in Madrid.
8. Drones built in taxidermy birds for New Mexico Tech research
Decades ago, there were stories about the CIA strapping cameras to birds to collect intelligence. Today, new "bird tech" stories are emerging from southern New Mexico, this time aimed at making better drones by mimicking nature.
9. New Mexico Blade Runners celebrate national title win
The New Mexico Blade Runners is a local hockey team for players with disabilities. They are celebrating a big win.
10. Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there. Two researchers, including one known for his investigations on the History and Travel channels, came to Albuquerque this week to look into it.
11. Albuquerque couple married for more than 50 years shares story and love advice
This Valentine's Day, an Albuquerque couple married for more than 50 years is sharing their secret to lifelong love. It was in Tucumcari in 1967 when then-19-year-old Lena met 21-year-old Glenn Braithwaite.
12. Play Ball Adaptive Clinic hits close to home for Isotopes player
For the second time, the Albuquerque Isotopes spent the morning playing ball with future athletes on Saturday. For one player who volunteered, this event has a special place in his heart.
13. Northern New Mexico weavers see growth in interested apprentices
After teaming up with a major clothing brand to keep a New Mexico tradition alive, artists in one New Mexico town are seeing a new wave of interest in that traditional art.
14. New Mexican WWII Veteran celebrates turning 100 years old
A New Mexican World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in May. Robert Nolen Jr. was surrounded by four generations of family Thursday, in the Albuquerque home where he's lived for more than 40 years.
15. New Mexican inmates are gardening to help their community
A New Mexico prison is giving back to their community, one harvest at a time. Inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants have taken up gardening.
16. Community helps turn girl’s storybook into a song
Through the power of music, organizations in the metro are teaming up to turn one girl's storybook idea into an orchestrated song. Nine-year-old Jasmine Munoz loves writing stories. One of the stories she wrote around Christmas time, called "The Naughty Elf on the Shelf," is now a song.