75 spots up for grabs for local artist residency

Community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Urban Enhancement Trust Fund is offering 75 artists residency starting in January. Each artist will be given $2,500 to advance their artistic or cultural work.

Artists must be at least 18 and do their work in the greater Albuquerque area. All projects will have to provide a display by the end of the residency in June 2023. The deadline to apply is Tuesday.

