LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) rescued a 70-year-old man from the Organ Mountains on Monday, October 16. According to the fire department, the man was hiking the Aguirre Springs Pine Tree Trail when he fell and got injured.

The man was hiking with another individual when he got hurt and received help from a medical doctor, El Paso Fire Department Lieutenant, and several other hikers. Once rescue crews arrived, the hiker was carried down the mountain. The fire department says the descent took several hours, and just before 6:30 p.m., the team reached the campground, where an ambulance took the man to the hospital.

The fire department assisted the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Technical Rescue, Doña Ana County Fire Rescue, American Medical Response team, and White Sands Missile Range Fire Department in the rescue. “The Las Cruces Fire Department extends its thanks to the multiple rescue teams, all volunteers, and the hikers who assisted with this mountain rescue,” says the LCFD.