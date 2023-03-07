ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final game of the quarter-final round of the girls state tournament provided the biggest upset of the year. The 7th ranked Bulldawgs of Las Cruces took down the second ranked Lady Scorpions of Farmington in an overtime thriller on Tuesday night.

From the tip, Las Cruces was able to battle with Farmington and throw the Lady Scorps off their game with new looks. The Bulldawgs were able to take a two point lead into halftime, and kept the pressure on in the second half. With both teams making a multitude of three point shots in the second half, it was Lila Ashida of Las Cruces who connected on a crucial shot in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. In the extra period, Cruces was able to gain a lead and sink four free throws to seal a 62-60 victory.

“When you invite somebody to the party who doesn’t always feel like they get invited, and doesn’t feel like anybody thinks they should be there, you put these kids in that position and they’re going to swing hands and make a name for themselves,” said Las Cruces coach Lori Selby.

With the win, Las Cruces advanced to the semi-finals against second seed Volcano Vista on Thursday. That game will tipoff at 1:15