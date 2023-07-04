ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lara Brockway with Visit ABQ highlighted some events happening around Albuquerque during the 4th of July holiday week.

Balloon Fiesta Park is hosting the Freedom Fourth celebration from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 4. The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Freedom Fourth will feature live music, food, beer and other activities. The celebration will be capped off with a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m.

Rio Rancho is hosting its 4th of July of July Bash from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at Campus Park. The free event will be packed full of fun, with a parade, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and fireworks.

Sandia Golf Club is hosting a Fourth of July Foot Golf Tournament, starting at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the ‘Soccer Belongs to Everyone’ program. After the tournament, there will be a New Mexico United Watch Party at the Sandia Sports Bar.

The Tamaya Resort is hosting a Rodeo Thursday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo will feature team roping, barrel racing and more. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the efforts of Tamaya Horse Rehab.

The 3R Festival is taking place Friday, July 8 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Rude Boy Cookies (2500 12th St. N.W.) The 3R: Rude, Rhymes and Reading will feature live music and performances from slam poets. Local dignitaries will also be bringing books to life as they engage in live book readings. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.