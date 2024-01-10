ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Chapter of the 48 Hour Film Project is preparing for the upcoming season. The 48 Hour Film Project is a competition where filmmakers from around the world write, shoot and edit films in 48 hours or less.

The Albuquerque Chapter is in its 19th season and is projected to film May 31st – June 2. The Albuquerque Chapter will be hosting networking events with local partners to connect people from the local filmmaking community. The chapter is currently running a special promo discount to join the project at a discounted price. The promo runs through January 15. Anyone who wishes to participate in the 48 hour film project is encouraged to join.

