ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the 47th Annual ABQ Grecian Festival. The festival runs Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The St. George Greek Orthodox Church is located at 308 High St. SE.

The event is a chance for to share their culture, jewelry, dancing, music food, drinks and more with the New Mexico community. The event will feature Greek food, beers, wines and coffee. There will be a live music and Greek dancing. The event is open to all and there will be plenty of activities for everyone, including a marketplace and church tour. Free Park and Ride will be available for the event. Tickets are $5 for adults; kids, military and emergency responders are free.

For more information, click here.