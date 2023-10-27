ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready for their 41st annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle November 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park. All money raised during the event will go towards supporting Animal Humane New Mexico.

The event features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. There will also be a doggie carnival, a beer garden, off-leash dog park, canine contests and plenty of local vendors. Pets are welcome. Tickets are $35 to register for the 5k or 1-mile walk. Admission is free for anyone that just wants to show up and enjoy the event.

Schedule