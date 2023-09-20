ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum has fun for all ages with its all its monthly 3rd Thursday Event on September 21. The event is free and features music, activities for all ages, food/drink specials and more.

Activities:

5-830 p.m. – View the Museum’s current exhibitions

5:30-8 p.m. – Create a collage in the form of the front page of a newspaper, inspired by the exhibition “News for the People.”

6-8 p.m. – Le Chat Lunatique performs in the Museum Amphitheater

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Yoga with Bliss in the City in the Museum’s Only in Albuquerque exhibition

6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Take a guided tour with a Museum Docent

For more information, click here.