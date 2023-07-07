ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural in the historic Barelas neighborhood in Albuquerque is getting a fresh coat of paint after 33 years. The original artist, Francisco Lefebre, was contracted by the city to restore his old work.

“I think one of the key elements of mural art is community. Being part of a community, just having you here is an extension of it because people are going to know about it. And they’re going to want to come by and see it and have it explained, because it’s a story,” Lefebre said.

The mural has covered one wall of the Barelas Community Center since October of 1990. He says the first mural he ever painted was at New Mexico Highlands University in 1971.