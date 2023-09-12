ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 3128 Social House and Gather are two restaurants located in Nob Hill in Albuquerque. 3128 Social House is a modern take on a gastropub and Gather is a small bites and family style restaurant. Both restaurants feature scratch kitchens.

3128 Social House and Gather will be competing in the 2023 ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.