KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Please enter a search term.
Basket ball and gold bright trophy on hardwood floor.
by: Bradley Benson
Posted: Feb 26, 2023 / 05:30 PM MST
Updated: Feb 26, 2023 / 05:30 PM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Basketball State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament.
BOYS
GIRLS
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now