ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is holding its 2023 award show: A Night of Legends and Music Mastery. The show will celebrate and honor the talents and accomplishments of this years’ inductees.

The 2023 inductees include; Eva Torrez, Michael Anthony, Doug Lawrence, Jak Bailey, John Denver, Chuscales and Michael Brasher. Tickets are $20 dollars. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, click here.

The 2023 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Award show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.