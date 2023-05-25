NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Memorial Day in New Mexico, there are many events to put on your calendar to honor those who have died serving our country and to celebrate the holiday. Below is a list of some places around the state that are hosting special events.

Memorial Day Events

Alamogordo

Memorial Day Madness – Take part in golfing at the Desert Lakes Golf Course in Alamogordo. $50 plus a green fee, register by May 26. Details here.

Albuquerque

Albuquerque Memorial Day Ceremony – Musical prelude at 9 a.m. Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial on Louisiana Boulevard. Details here.

– Musical prelude at 9 a.m. Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial on Louisiana Boulevard. Details here. Historic Fairview Cemetery – The cemetery will host a ceremony from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Speakers will be stationed throughout and visitors can explore the grounds to learn some of Albuquerque’s history. Details here.

– The cemetery will host a ceremony from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Speakers will be stationed throughout and visitors can explore the grounds to learn some of Albuquerque’s history. Details here. New Mexico Wine Festival – The New Mexico Wine Festival will run from Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It will be held at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. Details here.

– The New Mexico Wine Festival will run from Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It will be held at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. Details here. Albuquerque Beer Week – Beer Week in Albuquerque runs from May 25 to June 4. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Memorial Day Brew Lab 101 Beer and Cider Company will host Singo Music Bingo. Details here.

Alto

Flying J Ranch Opening Weekend – The Flying J Ranch in Alto, NM, hosts pony rides, stage shows, a chuckwagon-style BBQ dinner, and more on Memorial Day starting at 5:30 p.m. Details here.

Angel Fire

Angel Fire Memorial Day Ceremony – Ceremony from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Country Club Road. Details here.

Arroyo Seco

Old Church/Holy Trinity Parish – The church will host a mass beginning at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. Details here.

Belen

Belen Memorial Day Ceremony – Ceremony from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Eagle Park. Refreshments will be served at the Henry Byrd III Visitors Center following the ceremony. Details here.

Carlsbad

Parade – A parade will be held on Church and Mesa Streets with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. The route will be down Mesa Street and Boyd Drive and will end at the Carlsbad Cemetery. Details here.

Clovis

Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery Ceremony – The Lawn Haven Cemetery will host a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. The event will host various speakers. Details here.

– The Lawn Haven Cemetery will host a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. The event will host various speakers. Details here. Elks Lodge Free Veterans Lunch – The Elks Lodge will host a free veteran’s and active duty lunch cookout starting at 1 p.m. Details here.

Corrales

San Ysidro Cemetery – The San Ysidro Cemetery in Corrales will hold a ceremony on Memorial Day beginning at 1 p.m. Details here.

Elephant Butte

Elephant Butte Cemetery – The American Legion Post 44 will host a ceremony at the Elephant Butte Cemetery starting at 9:30 a.m. Details here.

Farmington

Boys and Girls Club Ceremony – The club will host a ceremony at the Healing Field beginning at 6 p.m. Details here.

Fort Bayard

Fort Bayard Memorial Day Ceremony – The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Details here.

Gallup

Hillcrest Cemetery Ceremony & Parade – The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by a parade through downtown Gallup at 10 a.m. Details here.

– The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by a parade through downtown Gallup at 10 a.m. Details here. Courthouse Square Ceremony – The parade will be followed by a glass panel unveiling on the Memorial Pillars. Details here.

Hobbs

Prairie Haven Cemetery Ceremony – The Prairie Haven Cemetery will host a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Details here.

Isleta Pueblo

Isleta Pueblo Veterans Cemetery – The cemetery will host a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Details here.

Las Cruces

Veterans Memorial Park Candlelight Vigil – A candlelight vigil will be held beginning at 8 p.m. Details here.

Los Alamos

Guaje Pines Cemetery Ceremony – The cemetery will hold a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Details here.

Portales

Portales Cemetery Ceremony – The Portales Cemetery will hold a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. Details here.

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Memorial Day Ceremony – Parade and remembrance ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Monument Park on Pinetree Road. Details here.

Santa Fe

Roadside Distraction on the Sky Railway – Roadside Distraction will perform on the Santa Fe Sky Railway beginning at 1:30 p.m. Details here.

Shiprock

Shiprock Cemetery Ceremony – The cemetery will host a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Details here.

Socorro

Isidro Baca Park – There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the park beginning at 11 a.m. in Socorro. Details here.

Tijeras

Live at Molly’s – The Atomic Balm band will perform live at Molly’s Bar in Tijeras at 1:30 p.m. Details here.

Truth or Consequences

Hot Springs Cemetery – The cemetery will host a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Details here.

– The cemetery will host a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Details here. Veterans Memorial Park Ceremony – The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Details here.

– The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Details here. Rotary Park – A ceremony will be held at Rotary Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. Details here.

Zuni