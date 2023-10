ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 Harvest Festival is coming to the Albuquerque BioPark October 7,8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The festival will includes music, photo ops, discovery and education stations, food and drinks, face painting a market and more. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for seniors and kids between the ages of 3 – 12. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.