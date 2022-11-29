ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill.

The free event is scheduled to take place rain or shine. While thousands are expected to participate, thousands more are expected to line Central to watch the parade between Washington and Girard boulevards.

Headed out to the big show? Here’s what you need to know.

Traffic & Parking

Through traffic on Central is asked to avoid the Nob Hill area starting in the mid-afternoon Saturday. Event organizers and Albuquerque Police plan to shutdown Central Avenue to all cars starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday through the night.

While the road remains closed, event organizers are encouraging the public to walk Central before and during the event. The city is inviting parade goers to shop and eat at the various Nob Hill businesses ahead of the parade’s start 5:15 p.m.

Looking to beat some of the parking crunch? The city is offering a free park and ride shuttle from UNM’s southwest corner parking lot of Lomas and University Boulevard. That’s the lot UNM usually uses for T-permit parking. To be clear, that lot will remain as free, non-permitted parking for event goers during the Twinkle Light Parade.

Park and ride shuttle buses are expected to run from that Lomas & University lot to the Johnson Field parking lot near the parade route from 3 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

Many people are still expected to drive their own cars into Nob Hill neighborhoods. City officials are warning drivers to follow posted parking signs and to not block Nob Hill residents’ driveways or access to homes

Event Details

Event officials have confirmed the scheduled appearance of Jolly Ol’ St. Nick as part of the 2022 parade’s grand finale. Santa is expected to be escorted by the Carpenter’s Union and local car clubs.

Like years past, the event will be hosted by announcers at a main stage near Morningside Drive and Central. KRQE News 13’s Jessica Garate will be among a panel of special guest judges scoring the hundreds of floats on several categories, including creativity, holiday spirit, “twinkliness” and “wow factor.”

Restrooms

The city says public restrooms will be available at the event at the following locations:

Central Ave. & Adams St.

Central Ave. & Sierra Dr.

Central Ave. & Hermosa Dr.

Central Ave. & Bryn Mawr Dr.

Central Ave. & Dartmouth Dr.

For more information on the parade, visit the city’s Twinkle Light Parade event website at this link.