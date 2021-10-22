2021 Maize Maze features live music, fun fall activities for the whole family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm is excited to present the 2021 Maize Maze. The two-day event is their largest annual fundraiser that’s full of many fun events to take part in. Jamie Welles and Kat Labate Wright talked more about what people can expect.

The 2021 Maize Maze event is on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

On Oct. 23, there will be live music all day by Nick Sitterly, Le Chat Lunatique, True Story House and Aster + Yarrow. Steel Bender Brewyard will be there and Kelly Jo Designs by Wine will be there with wine and tile painting. The Los Ranchos Agri-Nature Center will also be hosting educational workshops throughout the day. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, games and so much more.

On Oct. 24, it will be calmer featuring a food truck, fun activities, pumpkins and the maze.

Rio Grande Community Farm (RGCF) is a non-profit organization operating at the Los Poblanos Fields Open Space in Albuquerque’s north valley and has been part of the community for 24 years.

