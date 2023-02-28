ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit, Saranam, got a big donation from American Home Furniture and Mattress. American Home donated nearly 40 mattresses for the families exiting homelessness in Saranam’s program on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

In addition to the donation, nearly a dozen Albuquerque Academy students helped unload the mattresses in an effort to learn about local solutions to homelessness. The mattresses are valued at $20,000 and represent not only a monetary donation but are an emotionally significant moment for families in need.

“One of the ways we help families entering Saranam feel cared for is to give every person a bed of their own in their new, fully-furnished apartment home. This donation will help ensure that every person has the dignity and security of a place to rest while they focus on building their futures,” says Tracy Weaver, Executive Director of Saranam.

American Home began a partnership with Saranam in 2012 and has donated $50,000 worth of mattresses to the organization. American Home’s owner, Kenton Van Harten, says, “Making a donation of almost 40 mattresses to Saranam is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for over 87 years. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those around us, and this was just one way we could do so.”