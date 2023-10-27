ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Menaul School in Albuquerque is an independent college preparatory institution. Recently, two of their students had an opportunity to journey to Kenya as part of the AFS Summer Global Prep Program.

Mikayla Sierra and Elaina Ortiz-Cerno chose to travel to Kenya on a trip that integrated elements of social services and environmental justice. Their trip included volunteering at a children’s center. Their work at the children’s center involved organizing activities for the children, preparing meals for them and organizing a gift drive to collect toys and other items for the children. The pair also explored Lake Naivasha to help learn about the relationship between humans and the environment. For more information on Menaul School, click here.