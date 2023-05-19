NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 11,000 pairs of socks were donated today, May 19, 2023, thanks to efforts from the Women To Be and Sock It To Em non-profits. The socks will be distributed to Albuquerque community members who are in need of everyday items.

Socks are one of the most requested donation items for people struggling with homelessness. Women To Be plans to deliver the socks to Albuquerque homeless programs, the New Mexico Veterans Integration Center, the Pueblo of Acoma, and the Navajo Nation.

The non-profit is hoping that, despite the current world climate, people will remember how important it is to stick together. “When one of us needs help, we all need help. That’s why we’re here. All of our neighbors throughout New Mexico must move forward together; if we don’t do that, then all of us are left behind,” says the director and founder of Women To Be, Christine Glidden.

