10-year-old helps Animal Welfare with pet supply campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living off Tramway and Spain got a special request last week from 10-year-old Payton Oliver, looking to help shelter pets in need.

“I have been talking with the Animal Welfare Department, AWD, on giving pets supplies to the overflowing number of animals,” Payton explained.

The animal lover recently adopted two kittens from AWD. She said when she saw the eastside shelter had a long list of needs, from toys to animal beds, she created fliers asking about 70 neighbors for help.

“She told them about in a week or so we’ll come by and feel free just to leave your items on your front porch or your driveway,” Payton’s mother, Valerie Oliver, said.

On Saturday, the Oliver family was happy to see the big response when they picked up their neighbors’ donations that nearly filled up two trucks. Those items included cat toys, dog treats, leashes, food dishes, blankets, and a couple of large dog beds, among other things.

There’s no question Payton’s parents are proud of their daughter, saying her actions just go to show you’re never too young to make a big difference.

“It took just some determination and hard work on her end,” Payton’s dad, Brandon Oliver, stated.

It’s a mission Payton said she hopes to continue in the future, and might also be volunteering her time at the shelter. She is encouraging others to do the same, and even consider adopting.

“Every animal really just wants a forever home where they can actually stay for the rest of their life and know that they’re going to be safe,” Payton said.

She also wants to remind people that Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees through the fall.

For AWD’s donation list, click here. https://www.cabq.gov/pets/volunteer-foster-donate/volunteer-donate/donate-items-to-animal-welfare