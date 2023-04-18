ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-year-old girl injured in a crash with her father while on the way to school in Albuquerque has died. Penelope (Penny) and her father, David Pizarro, were on their way to Penny’s school when John Bearden Jr. allegedly stole a state-owned SUV, ran a stop sign, and crashed into their car.

The crash happened near Bell Avenue and San Pedro Drive in southeast Albuquerque. Pizarro and his daughter were both transported to UNM Hospital to receive intensive care following the crash.

Pizarro suffered a brain bleed and brain injury. He will need ongoing rehabilitation therapy. Penny suffered severe brain injuries, a fractured femur and pelvis, and liver and chest damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the incident’s resulting costs. A friend of the family, Jennifer Pagan, shared the news of Penny’s passing on the GoFundMe page:

Penny’s MRI results revealed that the trauma sustained by her brain was more severe than we had hoped. Penny fought bravely and with a strength that far surpassed her size and age, but ultimately, Penny’s body and mind could not reconcile the injuries she sustained. With family gathered around her, Penny made her transition to Spirit in the late evening hours of Sunday, April 16th. Jennifer Pagan

Pagan added that the family wants Penny to be remembered as “the vibrant source of light she was.” Her celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Apr. 20 at Trujillo Family Funeral Home. Guests are encouraged to wear sparkles and the color pink to honor the life and vibrancy of the young girl.