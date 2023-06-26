NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over $1.3 million has been approved for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program in New Mexico. The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) approved the funding, which will help those living with HIV/AIDS secure housing in the state.

The housing program offers three main types of assistance:

Tenant-Based Rental Assitance Rental aid for low-income families

Short Term Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Assistance Rental, mortgage, and/or utility aid for individuals and families that are at risk of homelessness Improved access to supportive services

Permanent Placement Assistance Assists unhoused families’ transitions to permanent housing Covers application and credit check fees, one-time utility connection fees, rental security deposits, and first and last months’ rent



“Studies have shown that unstable housing can significantly impact an individual’s ability to adhere consistently to HIV treatment, contributing to poor health. It is important that all New Mexicans, especially those most vulnerable, have opportunities for housing and financial support when they need it,” says Donna Maestas-De Vries, MFA’s Chief Housing Officer.

The funds will be distributed between two New Mexico HOPWA service providers. $1,030,223.59 will go to the Southwest CARE Center, and $350,668.41 will go to Alianza of New Mexico.