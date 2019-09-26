Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Balloon Fiesta
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Wheelchair-bound woman denied Trump rally parking claims discrimination
Top Stories
APD investigates homicide in southeast Albuquerque
PERA Executive Director served with lawsuit regarding raises
New Mexico activist accused of rape released
Volunteers help balloons take flight at Balloon Fiesta
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Balloon Fiesta
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Community
Students in Wild Friends Program write, pass bill to fund pollinator protection
Make saving for college easy with The Education Plan
A Better Way of Living hosts first annual ‘Rock A Better Way’ fundraiser
Students with Be Greater Than Average participate in STEM Apollo 11 challenge
Joni & Friends NM offers hope, encouragement to those affected by disability
More Community Headlines
Support horses in need during New Mexico Horse Rescue’s Buckaroos, Bites and Brews event
Walk Like MADD to help raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk, drugged driving
Make-A-Wish New Mexico empowers, inspires children battling critical illnesses
ABQ 365 highlights the best in entertainment this weekend
Bernalillo County to host Behavioral Health Care and the Workplace summit
Retro 66 Festival to celebrate Moriarty’s 66th birthday on Route 66
Albuquerque’s Clean and Green Retail Ordinance takes effect in January
Explora offers School’s Out Camps during APS Fall Break
Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge
September 24 Morning Rush: Bernalillo County Sheriff responds after city councilor calls him out
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Albuquerque teacher’s ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak comes to an end
PERA Executive Director served with lawsuit regarding raises
Santa Fe company creates first-of-its-kind alternative for human remains after cremation
Albuquerque Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to fatal shooting
State lawmakers scramble to help New Mexicans unable to get woodcutting permits
City working to clean up abandoned Albuquerque CVS
Weather
Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Albuquerque teacher’s ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak comes to an end
Dion’s introduces new Meow Wolf-themed pizza boxes
Health officials: It’s time to give flu vaccine another shot
More Don't Miss