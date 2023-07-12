NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Indian Affairs Committee met Wednesday to discuss a bill that could affect water access for thousands of households in rural New Mexico. The committee heard testimony about the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Amendments Act. A $67 million contract was already issued to build water pipelines but now lawmakers want more time and funds to complete and maintain the infrastructure.

New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan said that the project is attempting to provide much-needed water access to households on Navajo Nation land, 30-4% of which the senator said don’t have running water.

“This project authorized the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, to pipe water to communities in New Mexico and eastern Arizona. Without action by Congress, authorization and funding for the project will expire on December 31st, 2024, depriving roughly a quarter million people in northwestern New Mexico and Arizona the water promised by this settlement in 2009,” said Sen. Lujan.

The proposed legislation would push the deadline back to 2029 and bring in more funding.