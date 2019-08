SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator’s effort to overhaul New Mexico’s teacher evaluation system is being heard by a Senate committee Monday.

Sen. Howie Morales introduced a bill that would create a council of educators from around the state, tasked with developing a new rating system.

Sen. Morales said the idea is to significantly reduce the weight of standardized testing in teacher evaluations. Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed similar bills in the past.