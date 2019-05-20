Commissioners begin process of naming new Bernalillo County headquarters

County commissioners say the proposed name for Bernalillo County’s new headquarters isn’t interesting enough.

“I just happen to think that’s a very boring name,” Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said.

Last week, the Naming Committee recommended calling the downtown facility the “Bernalillo County Government Center.” The idea fell flat with some commissioners who say it should have more historical flavor, possibly including the name “Alvarado Square.”

“‘Alvarado’ is a name we associated with downtown because of the Alvarado Hotel and the Alvarado (Transportation Center), so I thought it’d be nice to do something like BernCo at Alvarado Square,” Commissioner O’Malley said.

The commission asked the committee to come up with some alternatives. Commissioners green-lit the project earlier this year, moving county offices from six locations into one building.