CNM’s first police cadets graduate from academy

A new program through Central New Mexico Community College will help curb Albuquerque’s crime problem by having more officers on the streets faster.

Thursday morning, 19 police cadets graduated from the college’s first Law Enforcement Academy. It’s a program that was launched last fall and sends cadets through an 18-week program with everything from criminal justice coursework to firearms training at local APD facilities.

“Be a leader, remember the leader is not always the boss, the leader is the one that sets the example for others to follow,” said Police Chief Mike Geier at Thursday’s academy graduation.

Cadets will now complete their APD certification before they patrol the streets of Albuquerque.