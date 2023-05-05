CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are now calling the investigation into a residential fire that killed two children a homicide. News of the fire first broke on May 3, 2023.

Although the Clovis Fire Department was able to put out the fire relatively quickly once on scene, police say, two young children, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old, were discovered dead inside. They were found in a bedroom.

Because of those two children, police now say they’re considering this a case of potential homicide. And an initial investigation reveals that the fire was not caused by large appliances near the burn area.

Although investigative work reveals appliances are not to blame, questions remain unanswered. Clovis police say it’s still not clear if the fire was intentional or an accident. But they are calling it “human caused,” according to a press release.

Clovis police are still seeking tips from anyone who has information about the fire. You can call them at 575-769-1921 or you can give info anonymously via Clovis Police Department Tip411 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.