Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98

FILE – In this July 2, 2008, file photo, the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. In the background is an image of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped King found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, March 27, 2020, a family statement said. He was 98. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died at 98.

A charismatic and fiery preacher with oratory skills on par with King, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades.

He remained an active force in social issues such as war and poverty long after his retirement.

Lowery was considered the dean of civil rights veterans and lived to celebrate a milestone that few of them thought they would ever witness _ the election of an African American president.

President Barack Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. A family statement says Lowery died Friday.