City sparks new push to get golfers to courses

Since 2008, golf courses across the country have seen a decline in rounds played. Tiger Woods mania, which attracted younger players, is long gone. Younger generations aren’t interested in the sport, and private courses have taken clientele.

“I think there’s times when even the private courses are pretty slow,” said golfer Bill Vigil.

Despite dropping numbers, in fiscal year 2018, coming off an extremely warm and dry winter, Albuquerque courses saw their first increase by nearly 3,500 rounds.

“While participation in golf nationally is dropping a bit, it’s actually holding on pretty well in Albuquerque,” said Dave Simon.

Simon, the director of Parks and Rec, said they’re doing a lot to bring golfers back, including advertising with radio ads and spreads in magazines.

“Got a good $30 special with a hot dog and balls and everything, so it’s a good deal,” said golfer David Stang.

They’ve also done a lot of work to the courses. Of the city’s four courses, Ladera had a multi-million dollar renovation and new solar carports were added in recent years.

“For a long time some of these courses hadn’t had as much investment and attention and care [as they need and] deserve, and we’re turning that around now,” said Simon.

Arroyo del Oso’s clubhouse was redone and Los Altos got a new water well. Golfers say they have picked up on the changes.

“As long as they keep them in good shape like they are right now, they’re good to play.”

Parks and Rec did provide the numbers of rounds for all four courses. So far this fiscal year, which goes through July, in order to meet last year’s number’s they still need to sell more than 34,000 rounds of golf.

The city is also adding new activities to the courses like fling golf, and are offering deals for the summer months.

