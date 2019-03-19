City short millions of dollars for International District library

City officials and lawmakers have tried for nearly a decade to get enough money to build a new library in the International District. They got a chunk of that money this year, but it’s still not nearly enough.

The sign reads, “future site of the public library,” but in order for those words to come true, the city may have to put a $5 million question on the ballot.

“The people in this area, we have to get on the bus and go all the way to Fourth and Copper I think, to go to the closest library in Albuquerque out here,” said local Jerome Garcia.

Garcia lives near the old Caravan Nightclub on East Central in the International District. He said the deserted lot sticks out like a sore thumb, but the city said it’s been waiting for nearly a decade to turn it into a $15 million library and community center that could feature a garden, amphitheater, solar canopies and more. It’s something Garcia said would greatly improve the neighborhood.

“I hope they would give us a second chance to give us a library over here on this side of Albuquerque,” said Garcia.

But people in the neighborhood will have to wait a little longer. Although the city has set aside about $8 million and state lawmakers just contributed an extra $1.9 million for construction, the city is still short.

“The mayor has requested and looks like we’re going to request an additional $5 million from city bonds in November, and that means we can finally break ground on our new library,” said City Councilor Pat Davis.

Davis said a GO bond vote is the only thing standing in the way for a new library that promises to transform this troubled part of the town.

“Libraries today are way more today than when I was growing up,” said Davis. “They’re places for people to get job skills, to learn English for our refugees and immigrants that are clustered there. It’s where after-school programs are for neighborhoods for lots of latch-key kids.”

For neighbors, it’s just the latest delay.

“I hope we can get this library soon though,” said Garcia.

Davis said he’s going to pitch the idea of a GO bond at Monday’s city council meeting to finish the funding. He hopes the city can at least start building the park here this summer while they wait for the rest of the funding.

That $2 million from state lawmakers isn’t final yet. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham still has to sign off on it.