City seeks input on proposed changes to Albuquerque zoning rules

The city of Albuquerque is gathering public input on proposed changes to the city’s zoning rules. A couple of high-profile changes are on the table for the integrated development ordinance (IDO).

One is letting restaurants keep their sidewalk dining after a number of businesses found themselves in violation of a 2017 code requiring outdoor dining to be enclosed. Also, a proposal allowing more businesses to protect their properties with barbed wire fences.

The possible changes also include a number of other building and zoning adjustments. There’s one more public meeting, Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Plaza Del Sol building at Second Street and Roma Avenue.