City removes street sign posted by Albuquerque family

Go to just about anywhere and people will tell you they’re sick of speeders zooming through their neighborhood.

One Albuquerque family took matters into their own hands and made a very official looking traffic sign to slow drivers down.

The sign in question carried a thinly veiled threat, and after KRQE News 13 asked the city about it, it was gone just like that.

“If asking doesn’t work, resort to threats,” says resident Janet Lipham.

People in the Country Club neighborhood say most drivers ignore the 25 mph speed limit.

“I saw a car, some kind of sports car comes zooming up the street one day. Probably going 50 to 60 mph. Didn’t slow down even a little bit when they went over the speed bumps,” Lipham says.

“They don’t pay attention at all. They just want to get where they need to be. They aren’t mindful of anyone else that lives here,” says resident Nicole Silverman.

One family on Park Avenue decided they’d had enough and put up an official-looking traffic sign

with a message underneath that read, ‘Hit my kid or pet because you’re speeding and you won’t need a lawyer.’

“I thought that was a little harsh to me, it says that people are frustrated with not being able to do anything to get people to slow down,” Lipham said.

Nicole Silverman lives a few streets over and thinks the neighborhood could use more signs like it.

“To post a sign, I mean some of our neighbors…we’ve discussed things that we could do to try to implement speed bumps or speed limit signs,” Silverman says.

However, there are two problems with the sign: it’s unauthorized, and it’s planted on a city-owned sidewalk.

“The city of Albuquerque does not mention anything about lawyers on any of their signs,” says Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.

City officials say they understand residents’ frustration, but say there are other options approved by the city.

“You can go to any Albuquerque Police Department substation and get a sign that we will provide for you that states, ‘slow down,'” Chandler says.

The homeowners say they plan to display the sign on their property away from the sidewalk. That’s their first amendment right.

KRQE News 13 asked one of the homeowners just how much they spent to make that sign and post it on the sidewalk. She told us she wasn’t sure because her husband took care of it.

