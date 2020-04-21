City offers system for selling local produce

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate is going on all over the country, when should businesses reopen? It's a discussion of the economy versus potential threat. In southeast New Mexico, some areas are saying the time is now to get businesses back open.

"This is just a double whammy for southeast New Mexico. The Coronavirus lockdown and complete collapse of oil prices," said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh. Kintigh has started discussing options for Roswell to start to reopen at the beginning of May. He wants to do it responsibly by taking social distancing into consideration. Kintigh says southeast New Mexico does not have the same level of cases as other parts of the state.